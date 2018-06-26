England cricket captain Heather Knight delighted with royal award

England’s World Cup-winning cricket captain Heather Knight picked another award to add to her trophy cabinet as she collected her OBE. Rochdale-born Knight, 27, was honoured for services to cricket after leading England to beat India in the final to win the 2017 World Cup and helping change women’s cricket forever. Her 364 runs at an average of 45, including a century against Pakistan, were central to England’s success. After collecting her award from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace, she said: “For us to sell out Lord’s was something I never thought would happen and something like 200 million people watched us on telly which was completely unheard of.

England’s Heather Knight in action Credit: David Davies/PA

“There was a moment when we were singing the national anthem in that world cup final when the whole crowd was with us and Eileen Whelan (former English Test cricketer) who was 105 years old was ringing the five-minute bell. “There was Rachael Heyhoe Flint (the former England women’s cricket captain) who obviously fought for us to play at Lord’s, I was getting quite emotional and thinking what a big day it was for the sport and the women who played before us.

