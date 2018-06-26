Fans keen to make Russia trip as England’s World Cup odyssey continues

Travel companies have reported a surge in interest from football fans who want to join England’s World Cup party in Russia. The Three Lions’ performances have left many supporters dreaming of lifting the coveted trophy on July 15 but their first two games were marked by lower turnouts than at previous tournaments. But travel association Abta said its members had reported a spike in interest in packages for the World Cup, while a leading fan group has urged stay-at-home supporters “it’s not too late”.

England fans in Nizhny Novgorod Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

And Russian authorities released new figures suggesting 2,000 more fans had applied for Fan IDs, which act as visas throughout the tournament, since it kicked off 12 days ago. An Abta spokeswoman said: “Abta travel companies are reporting a spike in interest after England’s wins against Tunisia and Panama. “If you have a valid ticket to one of the matches and have registered for a Fan ID, you won’t need a visa.

“If you don’t have a ticket and Fan ID, you will need a visa, fans should check the Foreign Office website for more information.” And the Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF), which runs a fans’ embassy in host cities, said its investigations had shown England supporters could get a Fan ID even without buying a ticket, so long as they use a ticket reference from any genuine ticket for any match. The FSF said: “So positive have been our experiences as fans in first Volgograd and then Nizhny Novgorod, friendly and welcoming hosts, great weather, a relaxed yet secure atmosphere, first class stadiums, unobtrusive policing – that there must now be hundreds, even thousands of fans back home starting to reconsider their original decision not to come to Russia for the World Cup. “So: is it too late to decide to join the party? “The answer is no, it’s not too late.”

England fans celebrate the win after the final whistle in Volgograd Credit: Tim Goode/PA