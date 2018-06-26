Firefighters tackle moor blazes amid hot weather

Firefighters have been tackling blazes on Britain’s moors amid the heatwave. Huge plumes of smoke stretching along moorland in the north-west of England can be seen in pictures and footage from near the scenes. A huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor which began on Monday spread overnight, devastating an area of land, Greater Manchester Fire Service said. Crews remained in place on Tuesday having “worked tirelessly to combat the blaze”, the service said.

Station manager Lee Bourne said: “Crews are making good progress this morning and are managing to get a hold on the fire. He urged people in the surrounding areas of Carbrook, Greenfield and parts of Saddleworth and Stalybridge to keep doors and windows closed due to low-lying smoke. Derbyshire firefighters tackling the same blaze are seen beating down moorland in footage released by the fire service. The force described it as “hard, hot & exhausting work”, and warned people to be careful while enjoying the outdoors.

