Former editor recognised for services to the arts

Former Evening Standard editor Veronica Wadley has said she is not missing the world of journalism as she is enjoying life in the world of arts.

The Arts Council London Area chairman, who collected a CBE for services to the arts from the Prince of Wales at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace, said: “It is good to see the arts recognised because it is such an important part of our lives.

“It is interesting for me because I had a career as a journalist and was editor of the Evening Standard and for nearly the last 10 years I have devoted myself to what I love most of all which is the arts, music and education.

“It is a great honour.”