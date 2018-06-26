- ITV Report
Gardai looking to solve riddle of pedestrian’s 2011 road death
Gardai have appealed for information about the death of a 20-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co Monaghan seven years ago.
Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney, at Lemgare, Clontibret when he was hit by a car and killed in the early hours of June 26 2011.
The Lemgare Road is described as a quiet country road, used by little traffic.
Gardai launched an appeal to anyone who was aware of an old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 with a missing front air-vent grille.
It is believed Mr Traynor was hit by an old type of Audi A4, which left the scene.
Speaking on the seventh anniversay of Mr Traynor’s death, Detective Inspector James O’Leary said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this fatal hit-and-run, in particular do you know the old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 missing the front lower air-vent grille?
“This vehicle has not been located.
“Seven years have now passed, do you know a person who disposed of this vehicle?
“Perhaps at the time you felt unable to come forward with information but seven years have passed and you may have vital information that would locate the driver.
“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”
Crimestoppers chairman Tim Dalton said: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.
“The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.”