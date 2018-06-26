Glasgow 2018 uniforms go on show

It is being hosted jointly by Glasgow and Berlin and it is hoped it will elevate the status of European Championships in each sport and attract a large continental audience.

The events brings together the previously individual European Championships in athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon with a new golf event.

Former champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington launched the kit which is predominantly dark purple with light grey for volunteers, while officials will wear the reverse colours.

The uniforms to be worn by officials and volunteers at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships have been unveiled as the countdown to the inaugural event continues.

Adlington will be part of the BBC coverage of the action which begins on August 2.

She said: “It’s lovely to be back in Glasgow to meet some of Team 2018 in their new uniforms – they look great. These eye-catching colours really stand out and will help people know who to talk to for information during Champs time.

“I wanted to meet some of the volunteers ahead of Glasgow 2018 to pass on some words of encouragement ahead of what will be an incredible couple of weeks. Their support and positivity really does make the experience great for attendees and athletes alike.

“I loved my time in Glasgow during the 2014 Commonwealth Games – the atmosphere in the city, and especially at Tollcross, was incredible and I’m sure Glasgow 2018 will be no different.”

Glasgow 2018 director Colin Hartley added: “It’s incredibly exciting to be at this milestone point in our Championships journey with today’s launch of the uniforms.

“It is great to have the legendary Rebecca Adlington here to help us reveal these striking outfits – especially as we have so many Aquatics events as part of the 11 days of sporting activity later this summer.

“While Rebecca is visiting the city today, she’ll also be meeting some of our volunteers and young aspiring swimmers – both groups will have the opportunity to ask her what it’s like to be part of a world-class event, such as this summer’s European Championships.”