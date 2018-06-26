Soldiers and Chinook helicopter sent to help tackle Saddleworth Moor fires

Around 100 soldiers and an RAF Chinook helicopter have been sent to tackle fires near Saddleworth Moor, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Fire chiefs called in the military to move high-volume pump equipment by air to help douse the vast moorland blaze, which has raged for days.

More than 100 Greater Manchester firefighters continue to tackle seven pockets of fire in an area spanning up to 6km across Tameside.

Problems faced by the crews included frequent changes in wind direction, the peat-embedded terrain which requires large quantities of water to extinguish flames and the searing temperatures.

Police declared the fire a “major incident” and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Dave Keelan said: "We have been liaising with a military advisor on the scene and following those discussions we have requested military assistance from the Ministry of Defence."