Soldiers and Chinook helicopter sent to help tackle Saddleworth Moor fires
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Damon Green
Around 100 soldiers and an RAF Chinook helicopter have been sent to tackle fires near Saddleworth Moor, the Ministry of Defence has said.
Fire chiefs called in the military to move high-volume pump equipment by air to help douse the vast moorland blaze, which has raged for days.
More than 100 Greater Manchester firefighters continue to tackle seven pockets of fire in an area spanning up to 6km across Tameside.
Problems faced by the crews included frequent changes in wind direction, the peat-embedded terrain which requires large quantities of water to extinguish flames and the searing temperatures.
Police declared the fire a “major incident” and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Dave Keelan said: "We have been liaising with a military advisor on the scene and following those discussions we have requested military assistance from the Ministry of Defence."
On Tuesday, people in the Calico Crescent area of Carrbrook, in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, were advised to leave their properties as firefighters battled flames nearby.
The blaze started on Sunday and reignited the next day amid Britain’s heatwave and has devastated land around Carrbrook.
Greater Manchester Police said 34 homes have been evacuated so far as strong winds drive the flames closer to residential areas.
Images posted on social media showed bright orange flames lighting the night sky, while smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but people living nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors closed by Public Health England.
Tameside Council said that two schools – Mossley Hollins High and Buckton Vale Primary – will be closed due to the ongoing fire.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service group manager for Tameside, Phil Nelson, said: “Crews are still tackling this difficult fire and are working hard to contain the blaze and prevent further fire spread.
“Firefighters are faced with very difficult circumstances, intense heat and are working on challenging terrain.
“Our main considerations are for crew welfare. It is physically draining working at this incident and it is vital that our firefighters have regular breaks and that relief crews are available to take over.”
Meanwhile the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham thanked fire crews.