Sir Barry Gibb reveals he struggled to stand after being knighted by Prince Charles

You can tell by the way he walks... Sir Barry Gibb has been given a knighthood. But the Bee Gee star told ITV News to get to his feet after kneeling for Prince Charles. The 71-year-old’s singer described his conversation with the Prince of Wales as he collected his award. "He sort of has a little bit of a look like 'I know you'. "And we mainly talked about knees because when I bent down he said 'you can stand up now and I said I don't think I can. "He said 'no it doesn't get any easier does it?'"

Barry Gibb is knighted by the Prince of Wales Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The musician who was born on the Isle of Man said he hopes his late brothers are proud as he left Buckingham Palace. Sir Barry, the last surviving member of the chart-topping disco pop band, said: “I just don't think this would of happened to me today without my brothers. "I think the idea of what we did together was something that we shared our entire lives and we were relentless, it didn't matter if something didn't work out we just kept going. "They should be here today too and I feel their presence, I always do."

The Bee Gees (from left) brothers Robin, Maurice and Barry Gibb. Credit: PA

He said there is “no question” he would have loved to have shared this special day with his brothers. The singer, songwriter and record producer was honoured for his services to music and charity. Maurice Gibb died from complications following an operation to correct an intestinal blockage in 2003. Robin Gibb, who had a lengthy battle with cancer, died in 2012. As the Bee Gees, the brothers were one of the most commercially successful bands of all time, with hits including Massachusetts, Night Fever, Stayin Alive, Jive Talkin, How Deep Is Your Love, Words, Tragedy and You Win Again. With their tight falsetto harmonies and funky beats, they not only scored a series of hits as a family band but also wrote smash hits for some of the biggest names in showbusiness. Sir Barry said: “Working with Barbra Streisand and different artists has always been special for me. “I love to write for people. It is not just thinking, ‘Oh, I will write a song today’ but then when someone you admire asks you to write a song that is special motivation.”

Sir Barry with his wife Linda at Buckingham Palace Credit: Steve Parsons/PA