Man in custody over deaths of British pensioners Gayle and Charlie Anderson in Jamaica

A man has been taken into custody as part of an investigation into the deaths of a retired British couple in Jamaica, police said. Grandparents Charlie and Gayle Anderson, aged 74 and 71, were found dead in their home in Portland at about 1.30pm on Saturday, having moved to the country from Manchester. In a statement released on Twitter, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “The Police High Command has expressed regret at the recent killing of a retired couple in Portland and is giving their commitment that the top level investigation will continue with alacrity and the highest level of professionalism.

“They are further stating that one man has been taken into custody as the detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch Headquarters (CIB HQ) and the Maj Invest Division intensify the investigation into the death of the retired couple at their home in Portland on the weekend. “The man, who is considered a person of interest in the matter, was picked up on Saturday afternoon at a business establishment in Kingston.” A statement from their sons released by the Foreign Office said: “Our parents Charlie and Gayle enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 55 years and leave behind their four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Charlie and Gayle Anderson on their wedding day Credit: FCO/PA