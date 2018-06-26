Man who died after burglary reports was 21 years old

The 21-year-old man died at the scene shortly after 1am. A post-mortem examination is being carried out to determine how he died.

Officers arrived seven minutes later and found three people, all from London, had been assaulted.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a block of flats on Prewett Street in the city centre at 1.06am on Monday to reports on an ongoing incident.

A man who died following reports of an aggravated burglary in Bristol was aged 21, police have confirmed.

Two men, aged 22, were taken to hospital with serious injuries but were later discharged following treatment.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said the men had since been arrested and released under investigation.

Two other men, aged 25 and 37 and from London, were detained following the incident and remain in police custody.

Officers have been granted until Wednesday afternoon to question them.

Detective chief inspector Darren Hannant, the senior investigating officer, said: “We would like to thank the community for their support and patience while we continue to investigate this tragic incident.

“Many officers are working long hours to investigate this case and our inquiry is progressing quickly.

“As part of our investigation we have retained control of a premises and a vehicle and these remain subject to forensic examination.

“We continue to have a significant police presence in the area and specialist crime scene investigators remain at the scene.

“Formal identification has not yet been carried out on the deceased but next of kin have been informed and have been provided with support.

“If anyone has any concerns about this incident, information about what happened, or questions about continued police activity, please speak to one of your neighbourhood officers.”

One line of inquiry the police are considering is whether the incident was linked to drugs.