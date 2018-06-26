No headway in EU hearing on Poland’s justice policies

Poland faced questions from its European Union partners on Tuesday over an overhaul of its judicial system that is seen as a violation of Western democratic standards.

In an unprecedented move, the EU’s European Commission launched a rule of law procedure against the Polish government over an alleged erosion of judicial independence in the country.

Technically, the procedure could result in Poland losing its EU voting rights, though that is unlikely.

The hearing on Tuesday was a step in the process, but did not seem to deliver meaningful progress.

Frans Timmermans, the commission’s first vice president, said the participants did not get an indication the Polish government would accept more of the commission’s recommendations for compliance.

“We need to solve this issue in a European way, through dialogue. It is essential for the common future,” Timmermans said.

Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Konrad Szymanski, answered questions during the hearing.

He said afterwards it was not clear what the next steps would be in a dispute that had all concerned in “unknown land”.

Critics of the Polish government and the judicial overhaul protested in front of the EU’s Warsaw office while the hearing was under way in Brussels.