Police searching for missing nine-year-old Skye Docherty

Officers said she has never been missing before and does not have a mobile phone or money with her.

Skye Docherty was last seen at an address in Hawick Street, Yoker, at around 9.15pm on Monday.

Police are searching for a nine-year-old girl missing from her home in Glasgow.

Skye is 4ft and of slim build, with blue eyes and blonde hair, which is usually worn in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and black trainers.

Sergeant Jamie Madden, of Drumchapel Police Office, said: “We are currently working to trace Skye, who has never been missing before.

“It is out of character for her to leave her home on her own without anybody knowing where she is going.

“Skye is only nine years old and does not have a mobile phone and is not believed to have any money with her.

“She knows the area well and our officers have been checking areas where she would normally play, and speaking to her friends and family.

“We would urge anyone with information, who either knows where she is, or seen a girl matching her description in the area late last night or this morning, to come forward and contact us.”