Police struggle to breathe as they free dogs from sweltering car

The two labradors had been left in the car for more than half an hour. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Two dogs have been rescued from a sweltering car by police who said the temperatures inside left officers struggling to breathe. A police officer and a community support officer were forced to smash the window of the red Kia vehicle in the car park of York Hospital to pull the two labradors to safety on Monday afternoon.

The windows of the car were smashed in order to free the trapped dogs. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

An investigation has now been launched by the RSPCA, which is looking after the animals.

Officers from York City Police said on Twitter: “PC1810 and PCSO 3680 have just rescued two dogs from a vehicle where the owners had left them for over half an hour in a car in the blazing hot sun. “The window was smashed and the owners will be prosecuted by @RSPCAYORK. “There is no excuse for this, I am utterly appalled.” The officer said: “Officers were in that car for 30 seconds and were struggling to breathe so goodness knows what these poor animals were going through. “Do not leave you dog in a hot car on a sunny day! How many warnings do you need?”

The dogs were safely freed from the car. Credit: North Yorkshire Police