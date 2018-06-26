Prince William remembers the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust

No one can come to Yad Vashem – Israel’s official memorial to the Holocaust – and not be moved. In this building, they tell the stories of some of the six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis. It is a difficult place to visit. At every turn you are confronted by the horrors of persecution, of forced imprisonment, of brutality and, yes, of the gas chambers in which so many were killed.

The Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and Museum in Jerusalem. Credit: PA

Prince William – like every VIP who comes to Israel – made this the first stop on the first day of his tour. Like the other people walking through this place in complete silence, with a look of disbelief etched on their faces, Prince William was told how the museum is about individual people. They do this because the number killed – six million – is an impossible number to comprehend. So is the number 1.5 million – which is how many children were murdered in the Holocaust.

But the curators of Yad Vashem decided that visitors would better connect and better understand what happened through the tales of individual souls. We all know about Auschwitz, and what unspeakable things were done there. But to be reminded of the horrors is to bring you a little closer to understanding the people of Israel and the politics surrounding its creation as a state in 1948.

The black books in the Hall of remembrance at Yad Vashem Credit: PA

Prince William stood by the shoes of some of the victims, he saw a model of the gas chambers at Auschwitz, he walked through the gates which were erected above many of the concentration camps with the words ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’. The Prince also stood in the Hall of Names in the centre of the memorial. This place, we were told, is ‘like a cemetery’, because for those who got neither a grave, nor a headstone, for those who left behind no trace of their life, the Hall of Names is the Jewish People’s memorial to each Jew murdered.

Prince William views the Hall of Names with Ephraim Mirvis (left), chief rabbi in the UK Credit: PA