Serena Williams awaits Wimbledon 2018 seeding decision as she returns to tennis after maternity leave

Officials at Wimbledon are debating whether to name tennis ace Serena Williams one of the top seeded players as she returns from maternity leave.

The US tennis star, who has won the Wimbledon Ladies singles title seven times, is at risk of not being named as one of the top 32 seeds after the birth of her first child.

Williams was recently ranked as unseeded at the French Open before withdrawing for a chest muscle injury.

She is currently ranked at No. 183 for ladies singles matches.