Sun still shining on England as World Cup heats up

The sun will continue to shine on England’s World Cup campaign with the hot weather forecast to follow them to their next stop.

The Three Lions survived the glaring heat in both Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod and fans could have been forgiven for hoping for cooler temperatures when they play in Kaliningrad on Thursday.

But according to the Hydrometcenter of Russia, the mercury could peak at around 27C (80.6F) on Thursday, when England take on Belgium in a Group G decider.