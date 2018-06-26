- ITV Report
TD Michael Lowry fined 15,000 euro over tax offence
Independent TD Michael Lowry has been fined 15,000 euro and his refrigeration company Garuda Ltd has been fined 10,000 euro after he was found guilty of a tax offence and failing to keep proper books of an account between 2002 and 2007.
The charges relate to a payment of around 372,000 euro from Finnish company Norpe OY.
Lowry avoided a custodial sentence and was handed the fine at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
In summing up the sentencing, Judge Martin Nolan said the case has “some considerable history”.
He said that an “honest tax system is important” and that the tax system depends on honest returns and honest book-keeping.
“Mr Lowry has been extremely hardworking the whole of his life and this company has 30 employees,” he added.
Judge Nolan told the court that Lowry had remortgaged his property to pay the corporation tax.
He added: “Mr Lowry is a conscientious tax payer.
“I’m satisfied it was never the intention of Mr Lowry to evade tax.
“I’m not sure what his motivation was.”