The fast train to Brexit may be running seriously late

The 6th of July may or may not be a day that goes down in the annals of Britain as decisively shaping our economic and security prospects for decades to come. What do I mean? Well it is when every member of the cabinet has been summoned to Chequers to approve the entirety of government policy - from trade, to intelligence sharing, to police and military co-operation - on this country's future relationship with the EU. And they are all expecting to be there, even the Foreign Secretary.

We already know a good amount of what the PM wants from the EU, in the non-commercial areas, because she's spelled it out at Lancaster House, and in Florence, and at Mansion House. And we also know what she doesn't want - viz free movement of people from the rest of the EU, continued sway in the UK of the European Court of Justice, big payments into Brussels coffers, and so on. But we only know her aspirations from a trade deal - i.e. no harm to UK exporters or workers - not a practical plan to fulfil such hopes. And when it comes to execution of those hopes, the full cabinet - 25 full members, plus 6 other ministers who also turn up - is being asked to adjudicate on what kind of customs relationship we want to negotiate with the EU, and the substance of how and whether rules and regulations for business converge or diverge from the EU's rules and regulations. That is the equivalent not-so-much of herding cats but of asking our feline friends for a definitive ruling on the origin of the universe. In other words, it is not a model of optimal practice in the dialectic of making tough but important choices.

Which is why it is reasonable to assume that the PM already knows - thanks to her officials, precisely what she wants, and she is taking the assent of her colleagues as read, whatever they actually say or do (which is the May way, as I've told you before). Of course, whatever she tells her ministers they want is only the starting position for those talks with the EU, as and when it's all published early the following week in a white paper. And there is no conspicuous evidence that the framework for the trade arrangements Mrs May says she seeks with the EU - most of the benefits of being in the EU customs union and single market, but exemptions from important obligations - will be greeted by EU government heads with anything more than mild amusement and strong antipathy. Or to put it another way, getting what she wants will be a slog.

