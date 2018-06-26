Uber granted 15-month operating licence in London

Uber won a partial victory when a judge granted it a short operating licence in London after its permit was not renewed over safety concerns, but the taxi-hailing app came under criticism.

The company conceded Transport for London (TfL) was correct in its September decision, but told an appeal hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court that “wholesale” reforms mean its licence should be restored.

On Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot granted a 15-month licence, but criticised the firm for its past behaviour as aiming to “grow the business, come what may”.