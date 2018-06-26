UK must raise military spending to maintain US relations, MPs warn

The Government must increase spending on the armed forces if Britain is to maintain its defence relationship with the United States, MPs have warned.

The Commons Defence Committee said without further investment, UK forces would struggle to maintain “interoperability” with the US military, diminishing their usefulness as allies.

The warning comes ahead of next month’s Nato summit in Brussels where US President Donald Trump is expected to reiterate demands for European allies to take on a greater share of the burden of collective defence.

The committee repeated its call for the Government to raise defence spending from the Nato minimum of 2% of GDP to 3% – around £60 billion a year – saying without additional funding the UK would be unable to maintain its military capacity and capability.