What the papers say – June 26

Boris Johnson’s trip to Afghanistan as Parliament voted on Heathrow and warnings over increasing taxes appear on the front of Tuesday’s papers.

The Times runs with the Heathrow vote with MPs “overwhelmingly” backing a third runway, with the paper adding that Mr Johnson “provoked derision” after missing the vote.

The Daily Telegraph also reports on the “ridicule” faced by Mr Johnson, alongside a main story on Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, warning that demands to increase the tax burden will cost the Conservatives votes.

The Guardian runs with the Electoral Commission calling for reform of voting laws to regulate campaigning in a digital age.

Harley Davidson leads the Financial Times, with the motorcycle manufacturer saying it will build bikes for the EU outside the United States to avoid tariffs imposed by president Donald Trump.

The Metro lead with Mr Johnson, calling it a “BoJo No Show”.

The also carries the story about Heathrow and Mr Johnson, saying the Foreign Secretary has “taken flak”.

While The Independent runs with “Air Farce One” as MPs have called on Mr Johnson to step down from his Cabinet role.

The Daily Mirror reports that Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston has mouth cancer.

The Daily Mail carries its investigation into stolen passports, claiming travel documents are being sold on Facebook.

The Daily Express runs with a story suggesting doctors are being so overworked they are “acting as if drunk”.

While the Daily Star leads with the alleged hit-and-run death of a Welsh man in Cyprus.

