Wholesaler Booker limits supply of beer and soft drinks over CO2 shortage

Booker is restricting its traders to 10 cases of each type of beer, five cases of cider and similar limits on soft drinks.

One of the UK's largest food and drink wholesale companies has just introduced rationing for its trade customers.

Booker told ITV News: "Due to the international shortage of CO2, we are experiencing some supply issues on soft drinks and beer.

"We are currently working hard with our suppliers to minimise the impact for our customers and cannot comment further at this stage."

The wholesale restrictions will affect thousands of restaurants, cafes, clubs and bars that use Booker for catering supplies.

Meanwhile, the British Beer and Pub Association is warning that the shortage of CO2 is continuing "to impact beer producers in the UK".

The trade body said that stocks of bulk CO2 remain low and that "availability of some beers may be more constrained than others".

The industry said some drinkers may not find their first choice but "there is still plenty to go around and now is the ideal opportunity to try something new if your usual beer isn’t available".