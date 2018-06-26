Why now is the right time for Prince William to make a historic royal tour of Israel
Israel has waited 70 years for the kind of visit they are getting on Tuesday from the Duke of Cambridge.
And that was always seen here as a bit of a snub.
The Royal Family have toured many places – and met many leaders – but never, since this state was founded, has any family member come to Israel.
Why not?
It was never the right time.
War, violence, political instability, the stopping-starting of the peace process, one intifada or the next, Britain’s own history in the politics of this region (even William’s hotel, the King David, was once the administrative headquarters for the British when we were in charge of Palestine between the two World Wars).
There was never a moment when the Foreign Office didn’t advise “don’t go”.
Now, however, it has been deemed to be the "right time".
- During his visit, the Duke of Cambridge visited Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust
Diplomats on this tour say that the lack of a royal visit became a bit of "a hurdle" which simply needed to be overcome.
And at a time when the focus in the Middle East has been on anything but the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Prince William’s advisers want to let the world know that the issue is still here – and still unresolved.
And in order not to offend either side in this intractable dispute, you can imagine how carefully it’s been planned.
Almost to the minute, Prince William will spend equal time in Israel as he will in the West Bank.
But there is goodwill on both sides who we are told "want this to work".
Israel, for example, might have made much more of a fuss of Kensington Palace’s reference to East Jerusalem being in the "Occupied Palestinian Territories".
For the British it is - East Jerusalem was annexed by Israel in the 1967 war - but the Israelis see the whole city as their capital.
A politician did jump up and down about it – but I’m told that’s more about his own campaign to be the next mayor of Jerusalem than anything else.
In fact, officials here say the Israeli government kept remarkably quiet about it - to avoid a major political row even before William had touched down in Tel Aviv.
But it kind of explains the difficult political tightrope on which the Duke of Cambridge – and his team - must walk over the next few days.