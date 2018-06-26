Why now is the right time for Prince William to make a historic royal tour of Israel

Israel has waited 70 years for the kind of visit they are getting on Tuesday from the Duke of Cambridge.

And that was always seen here as a bit of a snub.

The Royal Family have toured many places – and met many leaders – but never, since this state was founded, has any family member come to Israel.

Why not?

It was never the right time.

War, violence, political instability, the stopping-starting of the peace process, one intifada or the next, Britain’s own history in the politics of this region (even William’s hotel, the King David, was once the administrative headquarters for the British when we were in charge of Palestine between the two World Wars).

There was never a moment when the Foreign Office didn’t advise “don’t go”.

Now, however, it has been deemed to be the "right time".