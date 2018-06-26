William remembers Holocaust victims during Israel visit

The Duke of Cambridge learnt about the individual stories of Holocaust victims through their possessions, other artefacts and moving testimonies as he paid his respects to the millions killed by the Nazi regime.

William was taken on a guided tour of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, which recounts the history of the Holocaust, the extermination of six million Jewish people during the Second World War.

The museum attempts to tells the story of the Holocaust through individual stories and ultimately the story of a single person.