William to lay wreath at Jerusalem holocaust memorial centre

The Duke of Cambridge will commemorate the millions of Jews who died during the Second World War when he lays a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre.

William, who is making a five-day visit to the Middle East, will receive a short tour of the museum before meeting with two Holocaust survivors of the Kindertransport who will share their personal experiences with him.

The duke will be joined by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis during his visit, when he will leave his floral tribute in Yad Vashem’s Hall of Remembrance.