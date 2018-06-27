Amazon Business launches EU expansion but stops short of Brexit guarantees

Amazon has stopped short of providing any Brexit guarantees for its business clients despite a European expansion that it says could help UK firms manage supply chains across the continent. The online retail giant is launching Amazon Business in Italy and Spain just over a year after bringing the business supplies platform to the UK where it counts a raft of FTSE 100 firms among its 100,000 customers to date. Bill Burkland, head of Amazon Business UK, said the expansion – which follows roll-outs in the US, Germany, France, India and Japan – offers multinational firms a “consistent” marketplace to “streamline their purchasing” while providing “new exporting opportunities for smaller UK businesses”.

But when asked about whether Amazon was in a position to provide any guarantees around Brexit – either on prices or services given concerns about post-divorce tariffs with the EU – the answer was “no”. Mr Burkland told the Press Association that some of its bigger clients – which include hospitals, universities and major UK listed firms in the banking, engineering and pharmaceutical sectors – have access to account managers that help Amazon understand how customers “are thinking about their supply chain and what their pay points are and where they see opportunities that Amazon may be able to help them with”. However “most of them aren’t about Brexit”, he said. “Most of them are about more mundane things.” “But I think that if our customer wants to have a discussion about how Brexit may impact their manufacturing or their supply chain then we’d certainly be willing to be a part of that discussion and understand how Amazon Business, on a pan-European basis, might work,” Mr Burkland explained. Amazon Business said it was not able to disclose the names of the larger businesses which have become regular customers on the platform, which connects companies with suppliers offering a range of products including laptops, office stationery, industrial safety equipment, and janitorial supplies.

