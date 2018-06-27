Ballymurphy shootings inquest special status bid outrageous, barrister says

A bid by a loyalist paramilitary go-between to gain special status at a high-profile Troubles inquest has been branded outrageous and preposterous.

A barrister for relatives of those killed in shootings in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 1971 accused the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) of seeking to subvert the coroner’s probe into the deaths.

Soldiers have long been held responsible for killing ten people in Ballymurphy but the accepted narrative became clouded earlier this year when former UVF members came forward to claim their organisation was also involved.

Loyalists have asked an interlocutor to present evidence that a UVF sniper shot some of the victims to the coroner’s court ahead of a fresh inquest in the autumn.

At a preliminary hearing in Belfast on Wednesday, a lawyer for the go-between – known to the court at ‘witness x’ – made a formal submission urging the granting of Properly Interested Person status.

Such status would enable the interlocutor to access confidential files related to the inquest and cross-examine other witnesses due to give evidence.

Karen Quinlivan QC, representing several of the Ballymurphy families, said the bid had “absolutely no merit”.

“The application being made really is an outrageous application,” she said.

“A person who’s not a witness to anything, didn’t witness any event and wants to give multiple hearsay accounts – essentially gossip among loyalists about Ballymurphy – and try to present that as evidence.”