Bank warns EU to take action to prevent financial havoc after Brexit

The Bank of England has said the EU needs to do more to prevent Brexit causing havoc in markets as it warned that trillions of pounds worth of financial products could be at risk. In its bi-annual financial stability report, the Bank said progress has been made in protecting UK households and businesses against Brexit disruption but “material risks remain”. It said that, while the UK is putting in place a temporary permission regime to allow financial firms to continue trading across Europe after next March, the EU has not yet instigated similar measures.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This could leave around £29 trillion of so-called derivatives contracts at risk, as well as 10 million UK insurance policyholders and another 38 million in the EU, the Bank revealed. On Brexit disruption preparations, it said: “Progress has been made, but material risks remain.” It added: “The biggest remaining risks of disruption are where action is needed by both UK and EU authorities, such as ensuring the continuity of existing derivatives contracts. “As yet the EU has not indicated a solution analogous to a temporary permissions regime.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Its warning to the EU to take action comes just days after Europe claimed UK banks were not prepared enough for Brexit. UK lenders are not thought to be exposed from the derivative crunch, with loan funds and other financial firms instead at risk. The Bank is hoping to make progress on convincing the EU to guard against the risks through a working group chaired by Bank governor Mark Carney and European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi, which was set up in April.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.