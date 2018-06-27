Chemical weapons watchdog given extra powers after UK pressure

Britain’s bid for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to attribute blame for attacks in Syria has been backed by the international community. The UK’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Peter Wilson, who is also Britain’s permanent representative to the OPCW, said the measure was passed by an “overwhelming” majority of 82 to 24.

Mr Wilson tweeted: “The @OPCW voted through the UK Decision co-sponsored by 30 States that will now allow it not just to say when chemical weapons are used but by whom. An overwhelming majority to restore the taboo against CW 82 voted for 24 against.” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: “Chemical weapons are an affront to human dignity and have no place in the 21st century. “The international community has quite rightly come together today to strengthen the ban on chemical weapons and prevent impunity for their use.

