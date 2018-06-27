Civil service pay strike increasingly more likely, says union

Strike action by civil servants looks “increasingly more likely” in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.

The Public and Commercial Services union is calling for an urgent meeting with the Government after being told a cap on pay would only be lifted through cuts and increased workloads.

The union pointed out that existing budgets for government departments mean only a 1% rise for the civil service and staff in related areas is possible.

The union is demanding a 5% rise and has warned that if the Government doesn’t negotiate, 125,000 members could walk out later this year.