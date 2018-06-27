Claim that AI is ‘on-par’ with top doctors questioned by leading GPs

Leading doctors have questioned claims that artificial intelligence can provide heath advice which is “on-par” with top-rated medics. Technology healthcare company Babylon is to present data claiming its artificial intelligence (AI) software achieves equivalent accuracy to human doctors when it comes to giving health advice. But the Royal College of GPs has said “no app or algorithm will be able to do what a GP does”. Babylon is to present evidence at an event at the Royal College of Physicians headquarters in London which it says demonstrates how its AI can provide health information, rather than a medical diagnosis, in a number of situations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It said its software can pass relevant sections of the final test for trainee GPs – known as the MRCGP – set by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). In test simulations – the RCGP does not publish past papers so Babylon used example questions – Babylon’s AI scored 81%. Babylon said the average pass mark for real life doctors was 72%. But the College said the claim was “dubious”. To further test the software, the AI was presented with case studies where it was told about a series of symptoms, and its responses were compared to those of seven “highly-experienced” primary care doctors. In the 100 cases, Babylon’s AI scored 80% for accuracy, while the seven doctors achieved an accuracy range of 64-94%, it said. But it stressed that its AI remains an information service, rather than a medical diagnosis.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.