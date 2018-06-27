Cloudy start for some followed by blue skies and sunshine

It will be a misty start to Wednesday across eastern areas, but low cloud will soon burn back to North Sea coasts.

Otherwise the day is set fair once again with almost wall to wall blue skies up and down the country.

There may be some patchy cloud across the far north of Scotland at times, but even here it should break up.

As a result, it will be another hot day, with the highest temperatures likely to be across western areas where we may see a top temperature of 31 Celsius (88F).

As with recent days, gentle sea breezes will develop around the coasts, so if you're not keen on the heat, beaches and coastal areas will offer some relief.