Jeremy Corbyn warns Cabinet negotiations a 'greater job risk' than no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has claimed the Prime Minister having to negotiate with her Cabinet to stop it collapsing is a greater risk to jobs than failing to secure a deal in the Brexit negotiations. The Labour leader said no deal was a “bad deal”, but argued that the “real risk” to jobs is Theresa May having to “negotiate round the clock with her own Cabinet to stop it falling apart”. Mr Corbyn highlighted ministerial divisions over Brexit, and alluded to reports that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had dismissed the Brexit concerns of big business by using an “Anglo-Saxon” four-letter expletive. Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, Mr Corbyn went on to point to Business Secretary Greg Clark’s subsequent rebuke of the comment, asking the Prime Minister “which was her view”.

Theresa May has been having to carry out a fine balancing act. Credit: PA

Mrs May said the Tories had “always been the party that will back business”, but did not directly tackle the alleged comments made by Mr Johnson, to which Mr Corbyn said: “I take the Prime Minister’s response as a thumbs down to the Foreign Secretary”. And she suggested the Labour leader had a decision to make, either to “back business or he can want to overthrow capitalism – he can’t do both”. He later told MPs: “No deal is a bad deal, but isn’t the truth that the real risk to jobs in our country is a Prime Minister who is having to negotiate round the clock with her own Cabinet to stop it falling apart, rather than negotiating to defend jobs of workers in this country?” The Prime Minister defended her Government’s record, adding that Britain is a country “fit for the future and leaving the European Union on the 29th of March 2019”.

