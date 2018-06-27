Four charged after brewery suffers extensive damage

Three men and a teenage boy have been charged after a police investigation into large-scale damage at a brewery.

A group of about 100 travellers forced their way into the Thwaites site and head office in Blackburn, Lancashire, over last month’s bank holiday weekend, which led to a stand-off with staff who were not allowed in.

Earlier this month Thwaites confirmed it was unable to continue its 211 years of brewing beer at the Penny Street site because of damage inflicted, which cost more than £100,000.