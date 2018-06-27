Heathrow warned against landing fee spike to pay for third runway

Heathrow Airport bosses will be “doing themselves a great disservice” if they fail to meet their commitments on landing charges to pay for a new runway, the head of the aviation regulator has warned. Richard Moriarty, who became chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last month, declared his organisation will “put a lot of pressure on Heathrow to rise to the occasion”. On Monday night the Government easily won a Commons vote in support of the third runway, which Heathrow says will be privately financed at a cost of £14 billion.

In an interview the following morning, Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye refused to strengthen the airport’s previous commitment of keeping landing charges “close to today’s levels”. It would be “foolish to guarantee flat charges at this stage”, he told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4. Speaking to a gathering of travel and airline leaders in Westminster, Mr Moriarty said: “Be very clear, we will be using our voice to make it abundantly clear to Heathrow that all that they’ve said about keeping airport charges affordable in the past will continue now that the vote in Parliament has been successfully given. “If you look at all of our communications with them, we repeat this back regularly. I was with Heathrow only last week making this point to them.

