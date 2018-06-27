Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson dies aged 89

Joe Jackson had suffered poor health in recent years Credit: AP

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the famous Jackson family of entertainers, has died at the age of 89. The father of Michael, Janet and their eight siblings had been battling cancer for some time before his death. He had suffered poor health in recent years, suffering a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015. Jackson’s wife Katherine, who he lived separately from, is reported to have been at his side at the time of his death.

Jackson began working on the music careers of his children in the 1960s when he put together the Jackson 5 group in the family’s home city of Gary, Indiana. As the group’s manager, he oversaw their rigorous rehearsals and booked performances for them at talent shows and small venues. He helped secured the band’s first record deal and they went on to enjoy success with hits ABC, I Want You Back and Rockin’ Robin among many others.

He was known for ruling his children with an iron fist, with Michael later in life making allegations that his father had been physically and emotionally abusive to him and his siblings. Jackson’s children also enjoyed successful solo careers. His son Michael’s album Thriller is the world’s best-selling album with estimated sales of more than 60 million copies. Jackson is survived by his wife Katherine, sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Randy and daughters Rebbie, La Toya and Janet, as well as Joh’Vonnie Jackson, who was from an extramarital affair of his. The Rev Jesse Jackson tweeted a tribute, writing: “Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. “We will remember him as long as his family’s music plays. Offering prayers and condolences to the Jackson family. #RIP #NeverCanSayGoodbye #JoeJackson.”

Taj Jackson, Joe’s grandson, said the hearts of the “entire family” are in pain. Taj tweeted: “Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don’t just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. “Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness. #ripthehawk.” Taj, the son of The Jacksons star Tito Jackson and who was also a member of 1990s band 3T, also thanked Ebony magazine for their tribute to Joe, adding: “We see the love and support and appreciate it.”