Primary school children learn to 'train like a Jedi' with Star Wars' John Boyega

Star Wars' John Boyega has been teaching children to 'train like a Jedi' thanks to a new programme to combat childhood obesity. Public Health England (PHE) launched its latest Change4Life initiative alongside Disney UK. Pupils at the actor's former primary school said the experience had been "like a dream."

Athlete Jade Jones leads a new training programme for children by Disney UK and Change4Life. Credit: PA

The training programme is led by British taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones. It involves a video with “Jedi inspired moves” to get children excited about exercise. PHE said that children’s activity levels are “alarmingly low” – only 23% of boys and 20% of girls aged five to 15 get the required 60 minutes physical activity a day. It said that the new training programme has been designed to make physical activity fun and inspire children to move more.

John Boyega leads a PE class with double Olympic gold medallist Jones. Credit: ITV News

Double Olympic gold medallist Jones, who is featured in the video along with Star Wars character BB-8, added: “Inspiring kids to get active is something I’m really passionate about, so I was thrilled to get the opportunity to help kids across the country with Change4Life and Star Wars. “It was great fun to create the Jedi-inspired moves which can be done anytime and anywhere – both at school and home. I hope that through this new programme we can inspire a new generation to move more by showing kids that physical activity can be really fun.”