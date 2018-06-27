Knife attacks across London becoming more violent, says senior Met officer

“Feral” knife attacks are happening across London with gangs of attackers inflicting worse injuries on victims than five years ago, one of the country’s most senior police officers has said. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt, who has dealt with violent crime for around the past decade, said that weapons such as zombie knives, hunting knives, and machetes are also being used more often. Officers are being forced to effectively practise trauma medicine on stabbing victims due to the levels of harm, he said. Mr Hewitt told the London Knife Crime Summit: “The violence is getting greater. If I was stood here five years ago, I would probably be talking about knife offences where there was generally a single puncture wound. “We are now routinely seeing multiple stabbings. That is one individual stabbing somebody multiple times. “And increasingly seeing group offending as well. By that I don’t mean there’s a group and one person is stabbing, I mean there’s a group of people who are all using weapons. “Some of the CCTV footage that we see is shocking and quite frankly feral when you look at a group of individuals bearing down on another person.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There have been nearly 80 homicides so far this year in London, with widespread concern about rising levels of violence both in the capital and nationally. The rising number of deaths is linked to the worsening levels of violence, delegates heard. Mr Hewitt went on: “Every single time anybody uses a knife against another person that is potentially a murder. The reason it doesn’t become a murder is often luck in terms of where the wound goes in and sometimes by the intervention that my officers are doing on the street. “I have large numbers of officers now all over London who are routinely administering what you would call trauma medicine on the pavement and on the street in London to people who have been stabbed. And then the work obviously of paramedics and the doctors and everybody else that comes in. “But the more violent the offences, the more chance there is that somebody is going to receive a fatal wound and I think that is part of why we have ended up where we are with the murder rate.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.