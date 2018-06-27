Latest royal baby shares name with other famous faces

Lena Tindall, the latest addition to the royal family, shares her name with several famous faces including a Game Of Thrones star and a Golden Globe winner. The moniker – which is said to be Greek in origin, with meanings including “temptress”, “illustrious” and “the bright one” – is fairly popular in Hollywood, where the best known Lena is possibly Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey. The English star plays Cersei Lannister in the fantasy drama and other roles include the 300 films, in which she portrays Gorgo, Queen of Sparta.

Lena Headey Credit: PA

Hollywood has another well known Lena in actress, writer, producer and director Lena Dunham, the creator of hit series Girls. The programme about four young women living in New York has picked up several accolades, including two Golden Globes. Swedish actress Lena Olin is a big name in the theatre world and in 1989 was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film Enemies: A Love Story. In music, one of the most famous Lenas was the late Lena Zavaroni, the diminutive singer from the Isle of Bute in Scotland who found fame aged 10 on TV talent show Opportunity Knocks.

Lena Zavaroni Credit: PA