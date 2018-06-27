Man battling for ‘dignified’ death loses assisted dying legal challenge

Motor neurone disease sufferer Noel Conway has lost his Court of Appeal challenge against a “blanket ban” on assisted dying. The 68-year-old retired lecturer from Shrewsbury, who says he feels “entombed” by his illness, has fought a long legal battle for the right to a “peaceful and dignified” death. He wanted help to die – which the law prevents – when he has less than six months left to live, still has the mental capacity to make the decision and has made a “voluntary, clear, settled and informed” decision. He proposed that he could only receive assistance to die if a High Court judge determined that he met all three of those criteria. Mr Conway challenged an earlier High Court rejection of his case at a hearing in May.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But his case was rejected on Wednesday by three senior judges – Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, Sir Brian Leveson and Lady Justice King. Reading a summary of the ruling, Sir Terence said the court concluded it is not as well placed as Parliament to determine the “necessity and proportionality of a blanket ban”. He also said the High Court had evidence before it from which it could find that Mr Conway’s proposed scheme was “inadequate to protect the weak and vulnerable” and failed to give enough weight to the “significance of the sanctity of life and to the scheme’s potential to undermine trust and confidence as between doctors and patients”.

Noel Conway with his wife Carol. Credit: PA