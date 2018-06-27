Man guilty of manslaughter after selling toxic slimming pills to student

An online steroid dealer who sold toxic slimming pills which killed a bulimic student has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died in hospital on April 12 2015 after taking eight tablets containing the poisonous Dinitrophenol (DNP).

Bernard Rebelo, 31, from Gosport in Hampshire, was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court of two counts of manslaughter and one of placing unsafe food on the market.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

Rebelo admitted while giving evidence during the trial that he sold DNP to Miss Parry.

He told the jury that he included a warning on his website that the substance was not for human consumption.

Rebelo’s girlfriend Mary Roberts, 32, was cleared by the jury of one count of money laundering after she was accused of transferring £20,000 for and on behalf of Rebelo.

Ms Roberts said she had never seen capsules for making pills where she lived and if she had she would have asked her partner Rebelo why they were there.

She also said she had taken little interest in asking details of a business Rebelo had set up to sell “muscle enhancing supplements and protein shakes”.

The couple wept in the dock as the verdicts were delivered on Wednesday afternoon, with Rebelo asking the judge: “Can I see my daughter?”

Ms Roberts could be heard crying as the couple hugged one another.

The jury had begun its deliberations on Tuesday afternoon.