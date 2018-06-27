More than 200 people killed in central Nigeria during weekend clashes

More than 200 people died in weekend clashes in central Nigeria between farmers and herders after attacks by “suspected militia herdsmen”, the governor of Plateau State has said.

Simon Lalong spoke during a visit by Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari after military, police and counter-terror units were sent to end the bloodshed in one of the deadliest such confrontations this year. Police had put the death toll at 86 on Sunday night.

The clashes between herders and farmers over resources are a growing security concern in Africa’s most populous country, which is roughly split between Muslims in the north and Christians in the south.

By some accounts the fighting has become more deadly than Nigeria’s Boko Haram extremist insurgency.

Mr Lalong said authorities are concerned about the use of sophisticated weapons in the latest attacks, calling them “reflective of a terrorist invasion”.