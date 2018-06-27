More ‘zombie’ knives and machetes being used as weapons in London

More criminals are using weapons such as huge so-called “zombie” knives, hunting knives and machetes.

Police teams in London regularly post chilling images of the weapons they find on Twitter, with entries from the past two days alone showing an array of deadly blades.

Speaking at a City Hall knife crime summit on Wednesday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the Met had carried out 615 weapon sweeps in the past week and seized 135 knives and six guns.

Here is a selection of seized knives featured on Met police Twitter accounts on Tuesday and Wednesday alone: