Police officer Michael Rosfeld charged over fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose Jr

A white police officer has been charged with criminal homicide over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Pennsylvania. East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld, 30, will appear in court on July 6 over the killing of Antwon Rose Jr, 17, who was shot on June 19 after the car he was travelling in was pulled over. Rosfeld turned himself in Wednesday morning, and was arraigned ahead of the hearing next month. The officer had been sworn in just hours before the shooting, but had been working at the police department for two to three weeks.

Antwon Rose Jr, 17, who was shot on June 19. Credit: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP

Authorities have said Mr Rose and another teenager fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Mr Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh. Rosfeld pulled over the car Mr Rose was a passenger in on June 19, about 15 minutes after reports of a drive-by shooting in nearby North Braddock. A 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the drive-by, and was treated and released from the hospital. A witness described a car from that shooting that matched the one Mr Rose was a passenger in. A bystander from a nearby home captured video of a portion of the stop and the shooting. In the footage, as Rosfeld takes the driver of the car into custody, the back door can be seen opening and Mr Rose and the other teenager are seen running from the car. The officer then fires three shots.

Protesters march onto Route 28 in demonstrations against the killing of Antwon Rose Jr. Credit: AP