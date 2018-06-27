Prime Minister dodges challenge to commit to ‘Tier One’ defence status

For the second time in a week, Theresa May has shied away from pledging that the UK will remain a “Tier One” military power.

Eyebrows were raised last week when the Prime Minister shied away from a commitment to Tier One status during a press conference with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, saying instead the UK would continue to be “a leading defence nation”.

When she was pressed on the issue by one of her own MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, she again steered clear of the phrase, saying the Government was committed to Britain being “a leading military power”.

In a move said to have sent shockwaves through the military, the Prime Minister was reported last week to have asked Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to justify plans to maintain Tier One status.

Mr Williamson has been pushing for an increase to military budgets as he undertakes the Modernising Defence Programme to prepare the armed forces to respond to future threats.

Mrs May later insisted the reports were “not correct” but has not since publicly used the formulation Tier One, which is thought to require an independent nuclear deterrent, a full range of land, air and sea forces, and the ability to respond to modern threats like cyber-attacks.

Plymouth Moor View MP and former soldier Johnny Mercer asked Mrs May at PMQs to “confirm to the House today that she is absolutely committed to this country retaining its Tier One military status”.