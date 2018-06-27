Prince William meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on historic visit

Some more history has been made on Prince William’s tour of the Holy Land.

He has met the Palestinian Authority Leader, Mahmoud Abbas.

The Prince travelled from Israel into the Occupied Palestinian Territories on the fourth day of his trip.

Yesterday he was asked by the Israeli President to convey a ‘message of peace’ to the Palestinians which suddenly propelled the Duke of Cambridge into the politics of this region – on a visit which was doing its best to be ‘non-political’.

He’s here to be briefed on the dispute from the Palestinian perspective.

On this side of the border they have a very different view of how things have unfolded since the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.