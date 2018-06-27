PSNI ‘in the dark’ over preparations for Brexit, says Chief Constable

The Chief Constable of the PSNI has said he feels “in the dark” as he attempts to prepare his service for Brexit.

George Hamilton told the Northern Ireland Committee that, just nine months before the UK leaves the EU, he has a business plan, but no-one to present it to.

“We can’t deliver the full business case until we know who is co-ordinating this,” he said.

“We do feel a little bit isolated and an orphan in this.”

Mr Hamilton pointed out that HM Revenue and Customs have had an uplift of 4,000 officers and the Border Force of 2,000 in preparation for Brexit.

“I have asked the question, could we see beneath the structure of their business case to help us to inform ourselves of what it is we need to present,” he said.

“With the lack of a nominated person, either a senior official or a minister, to say I’m taking responsibility for co-ordinating all of these difficulties and challenges, operational and strategic and constitutional, around the border issue in the post-Brexit scenario, we feel like we are in the dark around all this.

“We don’t have that go to co-ordinator to assist us, to help us navigate our way through it.”

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin also appeared before the committee, and warned there are far fewer police at Northern Ireland’s air and sea ports than elsewhere in the UK.