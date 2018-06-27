Regulator extends ban on energy supplier Iresa

Ofgem has extended its ban on Iresa, saying the company has so far failed to address the regulator’s concerns.

Ofgem handed Iresa a temporary ban in March, preventing the company from signing up new customers, accepting one-off payments and increasing its direct debits.

The regulator said it would take further action if Iresa did not extend its call centre hours, clear its email backlog, and respond to customer emails within five working days.

Ofgem also demanded the company make a log of its customers’ problems and put its vulnerable customers on a priority register.