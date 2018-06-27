Scottish sunseekers enjoy hottest day in 23 years

Scots have been flocking to beaches and parks as Scotland basked in its hottest June day in more than two decades.

Temperatures soared to 31.3C (88.3F) in Aviemore in the Highlands on Wednesday afternoon, making it the hottest day since June 1995 when the mercury reached 31.5C (88.7F) in Renfrewshire.

It was the hottest day of the year so far, breaking the previous 2018 record for Scotland of 27.5C (81.5F) – set by Achnagart in the Highlands in May.

With hot weather expected to continue on Thursday, forecasters said temperatures might even go on to break the June record of 32.2C (89.9F) in Ochertyre in Perth and Kinross in 1893.

The mercury reached 30.1C (86.2F) at Aboyne in Aberdeenshire however in general the western side of the country was hottest on Wednesday with temperatures of 29.2C (84.6F) in Glasgow and 28.6C (83.5F) in Tyndrum.