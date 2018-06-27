Scottish sunseekers enjoy hottest day of the year so far

Sunseekers have been flocking to parks and beaches as Scotland enjoys its hottest June day in 23 years.

Temperatures soared to 30.9C (87.62F) in Aviemore on Wednesday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far and the hottest since June 1995.

The high temperature broke the previous 2018 record for Scotland of 27.5C (81.5F) – set by Achnagart in the Highlands in May.

With hot weather expected to continue on Thursday, forecasters said temperatures might even go on to break the June record of 32.2C (89.96F) in Ochertyre in Perth and Kinross in 1893.

The western side of the country was hottest on Wednesday with temperatures of 28C (82.4F) in Glasgow and Tyndrum and 27C (80.6F) at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway, according to Met Office figures.